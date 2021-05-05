Asia shares, commodities firm on recovery bets; A$ hit by China move

Article content

TOKYO — Asian shares rose on Thursday and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialog with Canberra.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25%, and Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.8% as it reopened after a five-day holiday.

Chinese shares, also resuming trade for the first time since last week, were mixed in early trade, with the Shanghai Composite up 0.45% and CSI300 down 0.2%.

On Wall Street, Dow hit a record high overnight, having risen 0.29%, while the S&P 500 added 0.07%, led by gains in energy and other cyclical shares.

The Nasdaq Composite gave up its earlier gains to end 0.37% lower on Wednesday as megacap technology companies slipped, following sharp declines on Tuesday.

Richly valued tech shares fell after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s suggested rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy from overheating, though she later said she was not “predicting or recommending” a near-term hike.

With very few Federal Reserve officials ready to discuss withdrawing stimulus and the world economy looking set to post a strong recovery from the pandemic-triggered recession, investors have switched to cyclicals – companies that are heavily affected by economic conditions, analysts said.