ARPA Confirms Participation in Alibaba-led Submission to IEEE Standards Association By CoinQuora



ARPA Confirms Participation in Alibaba-led Submission to IEEE Standards Association



ARPA participates in preparing The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE) P2830 standard.

ARPA joins the group led by Alibaba (NYSE:) and Alipay, with representation from Baidu (NASDAQ:), Lenovo Group (OTC:), and Zhejiang University.

ARPA, the privacy-preserving computation network, has announced that it’s participating in preparing The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE) P2830 standard. The standard covers how to train machine learning algorithms using data from multiple sources and has just entered the ballot stage of the IEEE Standard Association Standard Development Process. The working group in which ARPA is participating is led by Alibaba and Alipay, with representation from Baidu, Lenovo Group, and Zhejiang University, among others.

Over recent months, blockchain privacy has become a hot topic, as developments such as multiparty computation, such as ARPA uses, and zero-knowledge proofs have gained prominence. The shift has come about in no small part due to the booming cryptocurrency and DeFi markets. As the sums involved have increased …

