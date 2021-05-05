Another 50% daily gain for Dogecoin confirms ‘alt season’ as Bitcoin slumps By Cointelegraph

Long-time crypto fans mark the fourth of May as a special day for the community as a whole for being the birthday of one of the earliest known supporters of the Bitcoin network Hal Finney, who would have celebrated turning 65.

The cryptocurrency market awoke to the sight of Dogecoin (DOGE) price surging to as high as $0.69 in the past two days, leading many to wonder if the recent performance of the world’s most popular meme token is now the leading indicator for the arrival of alt season.

