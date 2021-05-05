Angelina Jolie’s Kids Keen to Make Her Cry With Their Mother’s Day Surprises

WENN

According to the ‘Unbroken’ director, her six children make it their mission to make her shed tears on Mother’s Day every year with their touching surprises.

The 45-year-old actress and her brood – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12 – are set to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.S. on Sunday (09May21), and Angelina has said her children are professionals when it comes to organising the perfect day.

“It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it,” she told U.S. TV show “Extra“. “My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something.”

And one factor that Angelina’s children always think is important is that whatever they plan prompts a few tears from their mother.

“It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry,” she admitted. “They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry. … ‘Oh, there she goes!’ ”

The mother of 6 previously said she’s in a happier place following her split from husband Brad Pitt.

“The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” she said. “But I’m not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it.”