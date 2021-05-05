Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on May 17, 2021.

Management of Alcanna and Nova Cannabis Inc. (“Nova”) (TSXV: NOVC), Alcanna’s majority owned subsidiary, will conduct a joint conference call on May 18, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss their respective financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 3518326#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 1361632#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating in excess of 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. Nova operates 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CLIQ” and Nova’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOVC”.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

