Albemarle quarterly profit drops 12% on weakness in sales of oil catalysts By Reuters

(Reuters) – Albemarle (NYSE:) Corp reported a 12% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weakness in a division that supplies refineries offset a surge in sales of lithium, a key metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

