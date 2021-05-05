ADP Payrolls Rose 742k in April



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — The U.S. labor market continued its rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic in April, although a closely-watched survey suggested its progress was slightly weaker than expected.

Payrolls processor said 742,000 people found nonfarm jobs in the private sector last month, the strongest monthly gain since September. The number was some 58,000 below expectations, albeit the previous month’s number was revised up by 48,000 to 565,000.

Net of revisions, the figure is only marginally below consensus forecasts and unlikely to change many market opinions on the pace of the U.S. economy’s recovery.