Accenture and Digital Dollar Foundation to trial United States CBDC this year By Cointelegraph

Accenture and Digital Dollar Foundation to trial United States CBDC this year
Fortune 500 company Accenture (NYSE:) has teamed up with Digital Dollar Foundation to conduct Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, trials in the United States.
Announced on Monday, May 3, the newly formed Digital Dollar Project will carry out five CBDC pilot programs over the next 12 months. The project’s objective is to generate data to inform U.S. policymakers on how to develop a domestic digital currency.
