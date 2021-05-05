600Breezy Left Fuming by Kidnapping Attempt on His ‘Baby Brother’

Instagram

Thankfully the young boy manages to return safely to his family after police interfered when the boy’s sister and father chased the alleged kidnapper down in a high-speed chase.

AceShowbiz –

600Breezy has just narrowly avoided a harrowing family tragedy. The Chicago rapper has revealed that his younger brother was recently targeted by a kidnapper, who tried to take the boy away in south side Chicago.

In an Instagram Live, the young boy’s sister emotionally detailed what went down to her younger brother. She claimed that the alleged kidnapper tried to lure the minor into his car with a money offer when the boy was outside his grandmother’s house.

“This man just tried to snatch my brother on f**king 59th and King Drew Dr., so y’all can see him if anybody that knows him because that s**t is bogus as hell,” the sister said while the video showed a man, likely the suspect, in handcuffs with a police officer standing nearby.

The sister said she and the boy’s father chased the alleged kidnapper down the freeway which caught the attention of nearby officers. The cops then pulled over both vehicles, arresting the culprit and thwarting the kidnapping attempt.

“We just got into a high-speed chase and just chased his a** from in front of my grammy house. My brother just left out and he just tried to kidnap him,” the sister continued ranting with tears in her eyes. “He just tried to f**kin snatch my brother and motherf**king take him soon as he left out the f**kinghouse!” She went on reminding parents to learn a lesson from the unfortunate situation, “I need y’all motherf**kers to watch y’all kids out here!”

600Breezy later commented on the video. “That’s my baby brother he tried to snatch,” he emotionally responded to the kidnapping attempt. “I’m mad as f**k my pops didn’t come outside shooting.”

<br />

Details of the suspect and his arrest are not immediately known.

<br />

Back in January 2020, 600Breezy lost another of his younger brothers. “Tell @fredosantanassr pour that s**t up gang @_bigceo on the same day ? S**t f**kin with my head lil bro. Rest up,” he expressed his grief in an Instagram post along with a picture of him and his brother holding what looked like prop guns.