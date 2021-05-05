3 Electronic Design Automation Stocks to Buy Right Now By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

© Reuters. 3 Electronic Design Automation Stocks to Buy Right Now

The demand for electronic design automation (EDA) software is expected to increase. Given this, it could be beneficial to bet on EDA companies Synopsys (NASDAQ:), Cadence (CDNS), and Keysight (KEYS) because they have considerable market dominance and are expected to gain in the near-term. Let’s discuss.With the growing adoption of advanced electronic devices worldwide, the demand for electronic design automation (EDA) software has increased greatly because it facilitates precision in integrated circuit (IC) designs. According to a report by Million Insights, the global EDA software market size is expected to hit $14.54 billion by 2025, growing at an 8.9% CAGR.

EDA software solutions are used in various electronic devices, including smartphones, smart watches and tablets. Also, major breakthroughs in cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) should further increase the demand for EDA software.

So, with that, we think it wise to bet now on established EDA companies Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:), and Keysight Technologies , Inc. (NYSE:).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR