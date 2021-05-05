29 Marvel Movie Celebrity Cameos You Forgot

The actor also recorded a rap song called “Guardians Inferno” for the film’s soundtrack.

And Ego briefly shapeshifts into Baywatch star David Hasselhoff in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Rob and director James Gunn are good friends who often work together.

Musician Rob Zombie voiced the Ravager Navigator in Guardians of the Galaxy and Unseen Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .

Joe Russo called his fellow Community alum personally to ask him to cameo.

Community actor Danny Pudi played a com tech in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The movie, which premiered after his death, was dedicated to DJ AM’s memory.

DJ AM cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2 .

Richard went on a date with Jane Foster before she reunited with Thor.

His character found Bruce Banner and brought him a pair of pants after he changed back from the Hulk.

The Green Mile actor Harry Dean Stanton played a security guard in The Avengers .

Comedian Garry Shandling played Senator Stern in Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier .

Lou was disappointed with the direction Marvel took the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame , which saw Bruce Banner finally managing to control his green form.

Lou Ferrigno, who played the Hulk in the ’80s CBS show, voiced Hulk in The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron .

He also played guitar on the soundtracks for both Iron Man and Iron Man 2 .

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello played a member of the Ten Rings in Iron Man .

His character was in charge of keeping the Tesseract safe until Johann Schmidt stole it.

Harry Potter actor David Bradley played the church keeper in Captain America: The First Avenger .

She previously worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Community .

Drake and Josh actor Yvette Nicole Brown shared an elevator with Captain America in Avengers: Endgame .

He also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Luke played a caricature of his little brother’s iconic character.

After the original scene she filmed was cut, director Jon Favreau called her back for a new role.

His character appeared in a survivors’ support group led by Steve Rogers.

Jim Starlin, who created Thanos, had a line in the opening of Avengers: Endgame .

She discussed Rhodey’s Iron Patriot suit on the MCU version of her talk show.

Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer played Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger.

She starred in the non-MCU Marvel movie Fantastic Four as Sue Storm five years later.

She was Bucky Barnes’ date to the Stark Expo.

Doctor Who actor Jenna Coleman played Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger .

He was also the executive producer on Iron Man .

A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley played William Ginter Riva in Iron Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home .

Director James Gunn wanted him to play Simon Williams/Wonder Man in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , but the character didn’t fit the movie’s space setting.

Castle actor Nathan Fillion voiced Monsterous Inmate Inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy .

He previously worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who executive produced Community .

His character is a Wakandan AI that helps Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) fly a plane.

“Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus voiced Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Even the screenwriter wasn’t told who was cast in the role until the scene had wrapped.

Good Will Hunting actor Matt Damon played an Asgardian actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok .

He let Marvel film parts of the movie at SpaceX for free.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2 .

Basically half the cast of Community worked for S.H.I.E.L.D.

