29 Marvel Movie Celebrity Cameos You Forgot

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Basically half the cast of Community worked for S.H.I.E.L.D.

1.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He let Marvel film parts of the movie at SpaceX for free.

2.

Good Will Hunting actor Matt Damon played an Asgardian actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Even the screenwriter wasn’t told who was cast in the role until the scene had wrapped.

3.

“Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus voiced Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.


Marvel / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions / Via Disney+

Her character appeared in a post-credits scene.

4.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah voiced Griot in Black Panther.


Marvel / Brad Barket / Getty Images for Comedy Central / Via Disney+

His character is a Wakandan AI that helps Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) fly a plane.

5.

Community actor Ken Jeong played a security guard in Avengers: Endgame.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He previously worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who executive produced Community.

6.

Castle actor Nathan Fillion voiced Monsterous Inmate Inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy.


Marvel / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Via Disney+

Director James Gunn wanted him to play Simon Williams/Wonder Man in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the character didn’t fit the movie’s space setting.

7.

A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley played William Ginter Riva in Iron Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He was also the executive producer on Iron Man.

8.

Doctor Who actor Jenna Coleman played Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She was Bucky Barnes’ date to the Stark Expo.

9.

Pose actor Kate Mara played a US Marshal in Iron Man 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She starred in the non-MCU Marvel movie Fantastic Four as Sue Storm five years later.

10.

Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer played Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Lorraine served in the SSR alongside Peggy Carter.

11.

Talk show host Joan Rivers played herself in Iron Man 3.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She discussed Rhodey’s Iron Patriot suit on the MCU version of her talk show.

12.

Jim Starlin, who created Thanos, had a line in the opening of Avengers: Endgame.


Marvel / Via Disney+

His character appeared in a survivors’ support group led by Steve Rogers.

13.

The Newsroom actor Olivia Munn played reporter Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

After the original scene she filmed was cut, director Jon Favreau called her back for a new role.

14.

Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth played an Asgardian actor playing Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Luke played a caricature of his little brother’s iconic character.

15.

Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux played a police officer in Iron Man 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He also wrote the screenplay for the film.

16.

Drake and Josh actor Yvette Nicole Brown shared an elevator with Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She previously worked with directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Community.

17.

Harry Potter actor David Bradley played the church keeper in Captain America: The First Avenger.


Marvel / Via Disney+

His character was in charge of keeping the Tesseract safe until Johann Schmidt stole it.

18.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello played a member of the Ten Rings in Iron Man.


Marvel / Via Disney+

He also played guitar on the soundtracks for both Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

19.

Lou Ferrigno, who played the Hulk in the ’80s CBS show, voiced Hulk in The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Lou was disappointed with the direction Marvel took the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Bruce Banner finally managing to control his green form.

20.

Comedian Garry Shandling played Senator Stern in Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

21.

The Green Mile actor Harry Dean Stanton played a security guard in The Avengers.


Marvel / Via Disney+

His character found Bruce Banner and brought him a pair of pants after he changed back from the Hulk.

22.

Director Joe Russo joined Steve Rogers’ survivors support group in Avengers: Endgame.

23.

Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd played Richard in Thor: The Dark World.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Richard went on a date with Jane Foster before she reunited with Thor.

24.

DJ AM cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

The movie, which premiered after his death, was dedicated to DJ AM’s memory.

25.

Community actor Danny Pudi played a com tech in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.


Marvel / Via Disney+

Joe Russo called his fellow Community alum personally to ask him to cameo.

26.

Musician Rob Zombie voiced the Ravager Navigator in Guardians of the Galaxy and Unseen Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.


Steve Jennings / WireImage via Getty / Via Disney+

Rob and director James Gunn are good friends who often work together.

27.

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris played a cab driver in Ant-Man.

28.

YouTuber Anna Akana played a writer in Ant-Man.


Marvel / Via Disney+

She helped Sam Wilson locate Scott Lang.

29.

And Ego briefly shapeshifts into Baywatch star David Hasselhoff in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.


Marvel / Via Disney+

The actor also recorded a rap song called “Guardians Inferno” for the film’s soundtrack.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR