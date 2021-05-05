29 Marvel Movie Celebrity Cameos You Forgot

Basically half the cast of Community worked for S.H.I.E.L.D.
1.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2.
2.
Good Will Hunting actor Matt Damon played an Asgardian actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.
3.
“Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus voiced Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
4.
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah voiced Griot in Black Panther.
5.
Community actor Ken Jeong played a security guard in Avengers: Endgame.
6.
Castle actor Nathan Fillion voiced Monsterous Inmate Inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy.
7.
A Christmas Story star Peter Billingsley played William Ginter Riva in Iron Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
8.
Doctor Who actor Jenna Coleman played Connie in Captain America: The First Avenger.
9.
Pose actor Kate Mara played a US Marshal in Iron Man 2.
10.
Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer played Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger.
11.
Talk show host Joan Rivers played herself in Iron Man 3.
12.
Jim Starlin, who created Thanos, had a line in the opening of Avengers: Endgame.
13.
The Newsroom actor Olivia Munn played reporter Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2.
14.
Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth played an Asgardian actor playing Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.
15.
Mulholland Drive star Justin Theroux played a police officer in Iron Man 2.
16.
Drake and Josh actor Yvette Nicole Brown shared an elevator with Captain America in Avengers: Endgame.
17.
Harry Potter actor David Bradley played the church keeper in Captain America: The First Avenger.
18.
Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello played a member of the Ten Rings in Iron Man.
19.
Lou Ferrigno, who played the Hulk in the ’80s CBS show, voiced Hulk in The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.
20.
Comedian Garry Shandling played Senator Stern in Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
21.
The Green Mile actor Harry Dean Stanton played a security guard in The Avengers.
22.
Director Joe Russo joined Steve Rogers’ survivors support group in Avengers: Endgame.
23.
Bridesmaids actor Chris O’Dowd played Richard in Thor: The Dark World.
24.
DJ AM cameoed as himself in Iron Man 2.
25.
Community actor Danny Pudi played a com tech in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
26.
Musician Rob Zombie voiced the Ravager Navigator in Guardians of the Galaxy and Unseen Ravager in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
27.
Original Saturday Night Live cast member Garrett Morris played a cab driver in Ant-Man.
28.
YouTuber Anna Akana played a writer in Ant-Man.
29.
And Ego briefly shapeshifts into Baywatch star David Hasselhoff in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.