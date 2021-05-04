XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.45025 by 04:10 (08:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 24.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $66.25792B, or 2.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.41283 to $1.55703 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 4.55%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.37782B or 4.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2876 to $1.6646 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 55.92% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,928.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.88% on the day.

was trading at $3,328.22 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.84%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,046.68098B or 46.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $383.98082B or 17.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.