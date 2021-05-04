Using a Private Company for Vaccine Rollout Will Mean Fewer Paramedics to Answer 911 Calls, Union Warns

Article content

TORONTO — Ontario paramedics, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), are concerned with a government plan to use a private, third-party company to participate in the province’s vaccine rollout, claiming that the company will need to hire working paramedics from Ontario’s land ambulance services. CUPE, Ontario’s largest paramedic union representing over 5,500 frontline paramedics and ambulance communications officers (ACOs), has written to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister of Health Christine Elliott to request a consultation, and involve representatives of the province’s paramedic workers and paramedic services.

Medavie Health Services, a private health care delivery service, has recently posted job openings for certified paramedics in Toronto, Peel and Durham Regions “to assist with mobile vaccination clinics in the province of Ontario.” Prior to learning of job postings, no notification was given to the province’s paramedic services that the province would be seeking outside involvement for mobile vaccination clinics.

“We understand that in the push to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible there’s a feeling that you need to bring in outside help. But I think the government’s plan will cause more chaos, rather than speed things up,” said Jason Fraser, frontline paramedic and chair of the CUPE Ambulance Committee of Ontario (CACO). “This private company is looking to hire certified paramedics, and the only place you can find those is by taking them from a land ambulance service. So rather than adding bodies, they will be taking working paramedics away from our communities’ ambulance services. I don’t think anyone wants that.”