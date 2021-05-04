Home Business UK and India to start full trade deal talks in the autumn

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and India will start negotiations for a full free trade deal in the autumn, British trade minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

Truss told Sky News that Britain wanted to see India’s tariffs on imported cars and whiskey lowered or removed as part of such a deal.

On Monday, Britain and India announced 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) of private-sector investment and committed to seek a free trade deal before talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian leader Narendra Modi on Tuesday.($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

