U.S. watchdog says Black, Hispanic homeowners more distressed than whites

WASHINGTON — Black and Hispanic U.S. mortgage borrowers are much more likely to be delinquent or in a “forbearance” program than white borrowers, highlighting how the COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating systemic racial disparities, according to new data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

In a pair of new reports published Tuesday analyzing 2020 mortgage complaints, the agency found that 33% of homeowners in mortgage holidays or “forbearance” programs and 27% of delinquent borrowers, identify as Black or Hispanic, while only 18% of the total population of mortgage borrowers identify as Black or Hispanic.

The agency said that mortgage-related complaints equated to 5% of its overall complaints since January 2020, but in March 2021, however, it received the “greatest monthly mortgage complaint volume since April 2018.”

The reports are part of a broader effort by the CFPB to execute President Joe Biden’s priorities to help Americans recover from the pandemic, boost fair housing and address systemic racial injustice.

“More borrowers are behind on their mortgage than at any time since the height of the Great Recession,” said CFPB acting Director Dave Uejio. “Communities of color have been hit hard by the pandemic, and the latest data show that many borrowers are still hurting,” he added.