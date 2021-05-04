U.S. House panel to discuss low-carbon fuel with airline, biofuel industries

Article content

Members of a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee will meet on Tuesday with representatives from the biofuels and airline industries to discuss ways to expand production of low-carbon aviation fuel, a panel spokeswoman said.

The meeting is part of a broader push by lawmakers to advance climate and energy legislation amid calls by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to rapidly slash greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050.

The aviation subcommittee of the Democratic-led House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is set to meet with low-carbon fuels provider World Energy, the Advanced Biofuels Association and Airlines for America, among others, two sources familiar with the meeting said.

The biofuels industry group represents about 30 companies and the airlines industry group represents about 10 airlines and delivery companies.

The virtual meeting is intended to educate subcommittee members about so-called sustainable aviation fuel, an alternative to traditional jet fuel that can be made using animal fat, used cooking oil and plant oils, the sources said.

Such fuels are considered more climate friendly because they help replace dirtier petroleum products while also providing new uses for wastes that would otherwise be thrown out.