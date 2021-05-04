Twitter hears from record respondents over world leader rules

Article content

Twitter Inc has received a record number of responses to a survey on how it should handle world leaders on its site, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, an issue in the spotlight ahead of the possible return of former U.S. President Donald Trump to Facebook.

Twitter, which permanently banned Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in March began soliciting the public for input on whether world leaders should be subject to the same rules as other users and if they break a rule, what type of action should be taken.

The company has received nearly 49,000 responses globally in 14 languages, the spokeswoman said. Its month-long survey asked questions like whether world leaders breaking Twitter’s rules should face “greater or lesser” consequences then other users and whether it was ever appropriate for Twitter to permanently suspend the account of a current president or prime minister.

“As our teams review and distil the data, we’ve been looking for key themes, new ideas, and creative thinking so we can begin to develop an update to our approach and consider next steps,” the spokeswoman said. She declined to say at this time what the responses showed about users’ views.

The survey also presented users with a random sample of hypothetical scenarios, asking in one survey what they thought Twitter should do if their president posted COVID-19 misinformation or if another country’s candidate for the national head of agriculture tweeted that the military would destroy a group of people.