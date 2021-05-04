TV Shows And Movies With James Norton

I will never get tired of Little Women.
The characters, who live in Victorian England, are forever changed after an event that leaves particular people (mostly women) with supernatural abilities.
Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), who decide to protect the gifted “orphans,” are joined by Hugo Swann, played by James Norton.
Check out the list below for all our favorite James Norton shows and movies.
1.
The Trial of Christine Keeler
2.
Little Women
3.
Mr. Jones
4.
Grantchester
5.
Flatliners
6.
Hampstead
7.
To Walk Invisible
8.
Black Mirror: “Nosedive”
9.
War & Peace
10.
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
11.
Happy Valley
12.
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
13.
Death Comes to Pemberley
14.
Belle
15.
Doctor Who: “Cold War”
16.
McMafia
Did your favorites make the list? Which one will you watch next? Hash it out in the comments!
