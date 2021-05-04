Treasury’s Yellen: Interest rates may need to rise modestly

Article content

U.S. interest rates may need to rise to prevent the economy from overheating as more of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic investment programs come on line and boost growth, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in remarks released Tuesday.

“It may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn’t overheat, even though the additional spending is relatively small relative to the size of the economy,” she said in taped remarks to a virtual event put on by The Atlantic. “It could cause some very modest increases in interest rates to get that reallocation, but these are investments our economy needs to be competitive and to be productive (and) I think that our economy will grow faster because of them.”

Some market participants pointed to the statement on interest rates by Yellen, a former head of the Federal Reserve, as an aggravating factor in the day’s sell-off in stocks. Longer-dated Treasury yields also ticked higher after her comments.

“She was actually asked about the growing share of government spending to GDP and she was asked a very economist question and she answered in a very economist way, where interest rates to yields might have to rise a little bit for the reallocation of resources and the market read that as rates will have to rise,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities. “But I think they’ve already risen. They’ve gone from 1% to where we are now, so it’s certainly quite a bit already.”