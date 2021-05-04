Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes Bid Farewell to ‘The Flash’ After Seven Seasons

The CW

The original stars of The CW series will not be returning for an eighth season while fellow castmates Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are negotiating new deals.

Original “The Flash” castmates Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes have exited the show ahead of its eighth season.

Cavanagh, who played Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Harrison Wells on the long-running show, was slated to end his tenure as a series regular at the end of season seven, according to Deadline, but the pandemic forced him to quit the show before filming his swansong episode, and Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, will end his run with an appearance in the season seven finale.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” “The Flash” executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement to Deadline. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love, which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

Among their fellow original castmates, Grant Gustin is contracted to return as Barry Allen/The Flash for season eight, while Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker are negotiating new deals.

Cavanagh himself seemed to have hinted at his exit back in February 2020. At the time, he put out a reflective post about his time with the series. “It has been a joy creating and playing the myriad Wells that make up ‘Wells st’ on #theFlash,” he captioned his post.

“At times brusque, sunny, capricious, and perpetually shameless, they will always be linked by a single unbreakable thread of gratitude,” the 57-year-old continued sharing his thought. “My thanks to everyone on all sides of the screen that makes up this wee superhero show of ours. ”