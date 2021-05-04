Tiffany Haddish Is Taking Parenting Classes

“I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

Tiffany Haddish is one step closer to becoming a mom!


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The actress recently revealed she has plans to adopt a child in the future — and it all starts with taking parenting classes.

“I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt,” Tiffany revealed during an appearance on Daily Pop.


Rich Polk / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Which TBH, seems like a good idea for anyone about to become a parent.

“I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really, like, 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk,” Tiffany explained.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

She added that she wants to make sure they “know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

Tiffany, who spent time in foster care growing up, previously got candid about her desire to adopt and “share everything that [she] knows with them.”

“Between 6 and 10, get them right in there, because you can mold their mind right there, right? They’re still malleable all the way until I think they’re 21. That’s what I think,” Tiffany said on her boyfriend Common’s Mind Power Mixtape podcast.


Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tiffany also joked that she’s taking “the precaution to protect” herself from an unplanned pregnancy with Common.

“Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers,” Tiffany said, adding that her title would definitely be “wife” instead of “baby mama.”

But no matter how Tiffany becomes a mom, it sounds like she’s going to be great at it!

