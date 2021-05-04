The JF Petroleum Group Announces the Acquisition of Rittiner Equipment Company, Inc.

Article content

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The JF Petroleum Group, a MidOcean Partners portfolio company and the premier provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced today that it has acquired Rittiner Equipment Company, Inc. Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, Rittiner Equipment is a full-service provider of petroleum equipment distribution, maintenance and construction services to customers across the Gulf Coast Region of the United States. The addition of Rittiner Equipment to the JF Petroleum Group strengthens its leadership position in the petroleum equipment industry and enhances its ability to serve customers’ fueling equipment needs across an expanding footprint in key US markets.

Keith Shadrick, CEO of the JF Petroleum Group, stated, “This acquisition represents another critical milestone for our Company. We can now provide our customers a contiguous service zone across an even broader geography. More importantly, the Gulf-Coast markets have a high propensity for growth and are in need of infrastructure development to support that growth and expansion. The combined resources of the JF Petroleum Group and Rittiner Equipment can better support the ever-increasing demand for equipment, service, and construction in the Gulf-Coast Region. Perry Rittiner built a company with a reputation for quality and exceptional customer service, the foundation of which is the tremendous team of professionals of the Rittiner Equipment Company. We are proud to welcome Perry and the entire Rittiner Equipment team to the JF Petroleum Group.”