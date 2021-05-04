Thailand to introduce in-person KYC for crypto exchanges By Cointelegraph

Thailand to introduce in-person KYC for crypto exchanges
Financial regulators in Thailand are preparing to tighten restrictions surrounding new account creation at crypto asset exchanges.
According to a Monday report from Bangkok Post, the country’s Anti-Money Laundering Office announced that as of July, crypto exchanges must verify the identities of new customers in-person using a “dip-chip” machine.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.