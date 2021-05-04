Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

https://philnaro.com/

A statement issued by the rocker’s family reveals that the 63-year-old passed away on May 2 night surrounded by his family and closest friends at his home in Rochester.

AceShowbiz –

Rocker Phil Naro has lost his battle with tongue cancer. The 63-year-old Talas and The Platinum Rock All Stars singer passed away on Sunday night, May 2, according to a family statement on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our son, father, friend and musician Phillip Sampognaro, known professionally as Phil Naro,” it reads.

“Phil fought a valiant battle against cancer over the last few years but left this earth last night surrounded by his family and closest friends. A citizen of both the United States and Canada, he died at his home in Rochester. Funeral arrangements and tributes will be announced shortly. He is survived by sons James and John; brother Joseph; and his mother, Maria, who he loved dearly.”

Naro had just completed his debut album with “Lips Turn Blue” and a reunion album with Billy Sheehan and Talas before his death.

“Fortunately, Phil left us with an extraordinary amount of recorded music, which will allow his artistic legacy to live on forever,” the family statement continues.

Naro revealed his cancer had returned, six years after a tumor was removed from his neck, in a recent iHeartRadio.ca interview.

He and bassist Sheehan reunited to record a new Talas album last year (2020).

Naro fronted Talas in the 1980s and also worked on multiple projects with former KISS star Peter Criss, The Rascals founder Gene Cornish and Canadian singer Lee Aaron.

Sheehan has paid his respects to his late friend and bandmate, calling Phil “one of the finest human beings I have ever known.”

“I’m deeply saddened to report his passing. He fought a valiant battle till the end, and inspired all who knew him to stay positive and keep going against all odds,” he wrote. “A dear friend, spectacular singer and performer, songwriter, and lead singer in the ‘version 2’ TALAS… Phil fought like a champion and brilliantly performed and completed vocals for the [reunion] album, in spite of shouldering the knowledge that he was in a serious health situation.”

“On behalf of myself and all who were lucky enough to know him, I wish him peace for all eternity, and thank him for sharing his life, love, friendship and talent with the world. God bless you, Phil. Rest in peace dear friend. We will meet again. My deepest condolences to his wonderful family, his dear sweet Mom, and his two sons.”