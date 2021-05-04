Survey shows South Koreans support crypto tax law By Cointelegraph

Survey shows South Koreans support crypto tax law
An opinion poll conducted by South Korean television station YTN has shown significant support for the planned cryptocurrency tax regime in the country.
According to a report by The Korea Herald, 53.7% of the 500 participants polled by South Korea survey firm Realmeter expressed support for the crypto tax law coming into effect in January 2022.
