Stacey Abrams’ Romance Novels Will Be Reissued In 2022

You know Stacey Abrams as a voting rights activist — but she’s also a romance novelist, and some of her out-of-print books will be getting a brand new shelf life soon.
The voting rights activist is reissuing her first three books, Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion, for 2022 after they were out of print for years.
Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, recently acquired the rights to publish Abrams’ novels that she penned under the nom de plume of Selena Montgomery almost 20 years ago.
In fact, Abrams wrote her first book when she was in her final year at Yale Law School.
“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams said in a statement about her books returning to the shelves, per NPR.
“The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting,” she continued.
As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans,” Abrams added.
Berkeley will republish her stories in hardcover, which is a rare for romance novels, but the new version will have both Abrams’ name and her pen name on the cover.
How cool is that?!
