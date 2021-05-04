Stacey Abrams’ Romance Novels Will Be Reissued In 2022

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me.”

You know Stacey Abrams as a voting rights activist — but she’s also a romance novelist, and some of her out-of-print books will be getting a brand new shelf life soon.

The voting rights activist is reissuing her first three books, Rules of Engagement, The Art of Desire and Power of Persuasion, for 2022 after they were out of print for years.

Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House, recently acquired the rights to publish Abrams’ novels that she penned under the nom de plume of Selena Montgomery almost 20 years ago.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

In fact, Abrams wrote her first book when she was in her final year at Yale Law School.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams said in a statement about her books returning to the shelves, per NPR.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

“The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman — stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting,” she continued.


Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans,” Abrams added.


Benjamin Lowy / Getty Images

Berkeley will republish her stories in hardcover, which is a rare for romance novels, but the new version will have both Abrams’ name and her pen name on the cover.


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

How cool is that?!


Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR