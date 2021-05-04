‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble





HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys says that executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King did not want to tell a story that is not reflective of the way New York looks today.

AceShowbiz –

The “Sex and the City” reboot won’t be as white as the original series, thanks to the addition of three new black female characters.

“And Just Like That…” will be a lot more diverse than “Sex and the City”, which has been criticized for its largely white cast, according to a new report.

Responding to the TV Line story, HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys says, “We are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York, so it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

“They [executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast as it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

Parker will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, and John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw, but Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth won’t be back for the new show. Cattrall had repeatedly stated that she has no interest in reprising her iconic Samantha Jones role.

News about the reboot’s diverse cast came around three months after HBO Max unveiled that non-white scribes have been added to the series’ official writing team. Comedian/author Samantha Irby, “Fresh Off the Boat” writer Rachna Fruchbom and “Reversing Roe” producer Keli Goff are joining showrunner Michael Patrick King and veteran writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.