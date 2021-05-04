Save Up to 60% Off During Lenovo’s Victoria Day Sale

Article content

Sale includes lowest prices ever on select ThinkPad laptops

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lenovo’s highly anticipated Victoria Day Sale includes select PCs and electronics at up to 60% off and features several ThinkPad laptops for the lowest prices ever offered at lenovo.com. The two-week sale, beginning May 24, includes deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors and accessories.

Shoppers will find deals on Yoga laptops up to 40% off, Legion gaming computers up to 30% off, as well as the lowest prices ever offered by Lenovo for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6, T14 Gen 2, and T15 Gen 2 models.

During Sneak Peek Week, running May 17-23, shoppers will find great offers and special discounts throughout the Lenovo website. The primary sale begins May 24, with hourly doorbusters on May 31. Any remaining doorbuster inventory will remain on sale through June 3 while supplies last. Additional doorbusters will begin Friday, June 4, just in time for some weekend shopping.

Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale:

Sneak Peek Week (May 17-23)