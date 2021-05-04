Save Up to 60% Off During Lenovo’s Victoria Day Sale

Article content
Sale includes lowest prices ever on select ThinkPad laptops
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — Lenovo’s highly anticipated Victoria Day Sale includes select PCs and electronics at up to 60% off and features several ThinkPad laptops for the lowest prices ever offered at lenovo.com. The two-week sale, beginning May 24, includes deep discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors and accessories.
Shoppers will find deals on Yoga laptops up to 40% off, Legion gaming computers up to 30% off, as well as the lowest prices ever offered by Lenovo for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6, T14 Gen 2, and T15 Gen 2 models.
During Sneak Peek Week, running May 17-23, shoppers will find great offers and special discounts throughout the Lenovo website. The primary sale begins May 24, with hourly doorbusters on May 31. Any remaining doorbuster inventory will remain on sale through June 3 while supplies last. Additional doorbusters will begin Friday, June 4, just in time for some weekend shopping.
Below are just some of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s sale:
Sneak Peek Week (May 17-23)
- Early access to limited quantity PC doorbuster deals
- More than 60% off select products
Article content
Victoria Day Sale: Week 1 (May 24-31)
- Up to 45% off ThinkPad and ThinkCentre products
- Big savings on tablets, monitors, backpacks, and audio needs
- Hourly doorbuster deals on May 31
Victoria Day Sale: Week 2 (June 1-6)
- Up to 60% off select PCs and electronics
- Weekend Doorbusters on gaming PCs, desktops, and laptops
“The Lenovo Victoria Day Sale is a great time for consumers to shop at lenovo.com, as they’ll find some of our most popular products at a fraction of regular pricing. We’ve deeply discounted many of our best-selling computers, including several of our premium ThinkPad models,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “This year’s Victoria Day Sale also features tablets, accessories, and electronics, making lenovo.com the ideal destination for all your technology needs.”
For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Lenovo Victoria Day Sale, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/deals/victoria-day-sale/.
*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early to ensure the best availability.
About Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006112/en/
Contacts
Lisa Marie Ferrell, Lenovo
lferrell1@lenovo.com
Ph: +1 (919) 805-1919
#distro