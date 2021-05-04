Saudi Aramco Q1 profit rose 30% on stronger oil market By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco (SE:) on Tuesday reported a 30% rise in first-quarter net profit boosted by a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins.
Net income rose to $21.7 billion for the quarter to March 31 from $16.7 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a net profit of $19.48 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.