Santen Announces Health Canada Approval of PRESERFLO MicroShunt

TORONTO — Santen Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, Santen), a global company focused exclusively on ophthalmology, today announced the approval of PRESERFLOTM MicroShunt by Health Canada. PRESERFLO MicroShunt is a surgical device that helps to drain eye fluid and reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) whose IOP is not controlled when using maximum tolerated glaucoma medications.

“This approval for PRESERFLO MicroShunt is a significant milestone in Santen’s aim to preserve vision by bringing new innovation to glaucoma surgery for patients in Canada, and advances our growth in the North American market,” said Carol Stiff, Head of Santen Canada Inc. “With this approval, we’re thrilled to bring the benefits of PRESERFLO MicroShunt to the Canadian market and to be able to offer a new surgical option for doctors and patients, shown to provide sustained reductions in IOP.”

A leading cause of blindness, glaucoma affects an estimated 79.6 million people worldwide.1,2

“As a glaucoma specialist, I am extremely excited to learn of the approval of the PRESERFLO MicroShunt,” said Ike Ahmed, M.D., University of Toronto, Ontario. “This device, with its unique material and design, combines a minimally invasive approach with significant IOP-lowering and a more predictable postoperative course for our glaucoma patients in Canada.”