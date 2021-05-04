Pro traders buy the Bitcoin price dip while retail investors chase altcoins By Cointelegraph



Pro traders buy the Bitcoin price dip while retail investors chase altcoins



(BTC) has been struggling to sustain the $55,000 support level for the past 16 days, or basically since the April 17 record-high $5-billion long contracts liquidation. The rejection that took place after the $64,900 all-time high had a devastating impact on the sentiment of retail traders, as measured by the significant drop in the perpetual futures funding rate.

However, despite Bitcoin’s recent underperformance and May 4’s 6.5% drop, pro traders have been buying the dip for the past 24 hours. These whales and arbitrage desk movements are reflected in the OKEx futures long-to-short ratio, as well as Bitfinex’s margin lending markets. As this buying occurs, retail traders are mainly quiet, which is reflected in the neutral perpetual funding rate.

USDT-margined perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt

OKEx top traders long-to-short ratio. Source: Bybt

BTC price (orange, left) vs. Bitfinex long-to-short margin ratio (blue, right). Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph