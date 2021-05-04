Perth Mint’s silver sales rise in April on robust demand

Article content
Perth Mint’s silver sales rose in April on
strong demand, while gold sales eased due to lower output, the
refiner said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Sales of silver minted products in April climbed to
1,798,210 ounces, up 12.4% from the prior month, but down 15%
from a year ago.
“Demand for Australian Kangaroo 1oz silver bullion coins
continued to outpace manufacturing capacity,” said Neil Vance,
General Manager Minted Products.
Silver prices rose over 6% in April, it’s best
performance this year so far.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars eased to 101,379 ounces
in April, down 22% month-on-month and about 16% from a year
earlier.
“We also sold every Australian Kangaroo 1oz gold bullion
coin we could make,” Vance said, adding that the output was,
however, lower due to the fact that some coin presses were
required to fulfill orders for the pure platinum version of
Kangaroo coin series.
Benchmark spot gold prices registered their first
monthly gain this year in April, gaining 3.6%.
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western
Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in
Australia, one of the world’s top gold producers.
Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)
(year-month)
2021-April 101,379 1,798,210
Article content
2021-March 130,000 1,600,000
2021-Feb 124,104 1,830,707
2021-Jan 76,103 1,162,884
2020-Dec 76,806 941,767
2020-Nov 84,158 1,119,269
2020-Oct 38,367 1,228,713
2020-Sept 62,637 1,677,383
2020-Aug 67,462 1,431,036
2020-July 56,104 1,567,900
2020-June 44,371 1,573,752
2020-May 63,393 997,171
2020-April 120,504 2,123,121
2020-March 93,775 1,736,409
2020-Feb 22,921 605,634
2020-Jan 48,299 1,450,317
2019-Dec 78,912 1,361,723
2019-Nov 54,261 1,027,695
2019-Oct 32,469 1,394,615
2019-Sept 46,837 1,350,038
2019-Aug 21,766 1,171,233
2019-July 21,518 987,040
2019-June 19,449 344,474
2019-May 10,790 681,582
2019-April 19,991 906,219
2019-March 32,757 935,819
2019-Feb 19,524 584,310
2019-Jan 31,189 828,854
2018-Dec 29,186 692,971
2018-Nov 64,308 876,446
2018-Oct 36,840 1,079,684
2018-Sept 62,552 1,305,600
2018-Aug 38,904 520,245
2018-July 29,921 486,821
2018-June 16,847 229,280
2018-May 14,800 557,120
2018-April 15,161 458,655
2018-March 29,883 975,921
2018-Feb 26,473 992,954
2018-Jan 37,174 1,067,361
2017-Dec 27,009 874,437
2017-Nov 23,901 544,436
2017-Oct 44,618 999,425
2017-Sept 46,415 697,849
2017-Aug 23,130 392,091
2017-July 23,675 1,167,963
2017-June 19,259 1,215,071
2017-May 29,679 826,656
2017-April 10,490 468,977
2017-March 22,232 716,283
2017-Feb 25,257 502,353
2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)