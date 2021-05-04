Perth Mint’s silver sales rise in April on robust demand

Article content

Perth Mint’s silver sales rose in April on

strong demand, while gold sales eased due to lower output, the

refiner said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Sales of silver minted products in April climbed to

1,798,210 ounces, up 12.4% from the prior month, but down 15%

from a year ago.

“Demand for Australian Kangaroo 1oz silver bullion coins

continued to outpace manufacturing capacity,” said Neil Vance,

General Manager Minted Products.

Silver prices rose over 6% in April, it’s best

performance this year so far.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars eased to 101,379 ounces

in April, down 22% month-on-month and about 16% from a year

earlier.

“We also sold every Australian Kangaroo 1oz gold bullion

coin we could make,” Vance said, adding that the output was,

however, lower due to the fact that some coin presses were

required to fulfill orders for the pure platinum version of

Kangaroo coin series.

Benchmark spot gold prices registered their first

monthly gain this year in April, gaining 3.6%.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western

Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in

Australia, one of the world’s top gold producers.

Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)

(year-month)

2021-April 101,379 1,798,210