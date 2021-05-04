Perth Mint’s silver sales rise in April on robust demand

Perth Mint’s silver sales rose in April on

strong demand, while gold sales eased due to lower output, the

refiner said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Sales of silver minted products in April climbed to

1,798,210 ounces, up 12.4% from the prior month, but down 15%

from a year ago.

“Demand for Australian Kangaroo 1oz silver bullion coins

continued to outpace manufacturing capacity,” said Neil Vance,

General Manager Minted Products.

Silver prices rose over 6% in April, it’s best

performance this year so far.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars eased to 101,379 ounces

in April, down 22% month-on-month and about 16% from a year

earlier.

“We also sold every Australian Kangaroo 1oz gold bullion

coin we could make,” Vance said, adding that the output was,

however, lower due to the fact that some coin presses were

required to fulfill orders for the pure platinum version of

Kangaroo coin series.

Benchmark spot gold prices registered their first

monthly gain this year in April, gaining 3.6%.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western

Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in

Australia, one of the world’s top gold producers.

Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)

(year-month)

2021-April 101,379 1,798,210

2021-March 130,000 1,600,000

2021-Feb 124,104 1,830,707

2021-Jan 76,103 1,162,884

2020-Dec 76,806 941,767

2020-Nov 84,158 1,119,269

2020-Oct 38,367 1,228,713

2020-Sept 62,637 1,677,383

2020-Aug 67,462 1,431,036

2020-July 56,104 1,567,900

2020-June 44,371 1,573,752

2020-May 63,393 997,171

2020-April 120,504 2,123,121

2020-March 93,775 1,736,409

2020-Feb 22,921 605,634

2020-Jan 48,299 1,450,317

2019-Dec 78,912 1,361,723

2019-Nov 54,261 1,027,695

2019-Oct 32,469 1,394,615

2019-Sept 46,837 1,350,038

2019-Aug 21,766 1,171,233

2019-July 21,518 987,040

2019-June 19,449 344,474

2019-May 10,790 681,582

2019-April 19,991 906,219

2019-March 32,757 935,819

2019-Feb 19,524 584,310

2019-Jan 31,189 828,854

2018-Dec 29,186 692,971

2018-Nov 64,308 876,446

2018-Oct 36,840 1,079,684

2018-Sept 62,552 1,305,600

2018-Aug 38,904 520,245

2018-July 29,921 486,821

2018-June 16,847 229,280

2018-May 14,800 557,120

2018-April 15,161 458,655

2018-March 29,883 975,921

2018-Feb 26,473 992,954

2018-Jan 37,174 1,067,361

2017-Dec 27,009 874,437

2017-Nov 23,901 544,436

2017-Oct 44,618 999,425

2017-Sept 46,415 697,849

2017-Aug 23,130 392,091

2017-July 23,675 1,167,963

2017-June 19,259 1,215,071

2017-May 29,679 826,656

2017-April 10,490 468,977

2017-March 22,232 716,283

2017-Feb 25,257 502,353

2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

