Paris Hilton Says Stop Being Poor Shirt Is Photoshopped

“Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth.”
Let’s go on a trip down memory lane: it’s the early-aughts, low-rise jeans and Von Dutch trucker hats are all the rage, Black Eyed Peas are toppin’ the charts, and The Simple Life is everyone’s fave program:
I don’t think that I’m going out on a limb when I say that Paris Hilton and the early-2000s go together like Dolce & Gabbana.
And, when I think of Paris Hilton, I AUTOMATICALLY think of this pic:
“So, there’s this photo online of me. I’m sure you’ve seen it,” Paris says in the video. “I NEVER wore that shirt.”
“This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth. This is what [the shirt] really said.”
She ended the video with these harrowing words: “Don’t believe everything you read.”
I’m not gonna lie — I’m a lil’ shook that this shirt isn’t real. One, because this photo/meme has been a part of the zeitgeist for as long as I remember, and two, because I actually could see Paris wearing a shirt like this*:
So, this has been your public service announcement.
