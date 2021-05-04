Paris Hilton Says Stop Being Poor Shirt Is Photoshopped

Bradly Lamb
“Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth.”

Let’s go on a trip down memory lane: it’s the early-aughts, low-rise jeans and Von Dutch trucker hats are all the rage, Black Eyed Peas are toppin’ the charts, and The Simple Life is everyone’s fave program:


David Klein / Getty Images

I don’t think that I’m going out on a limb when I say that Paris Hilton and the early-2000s go together like Dolce & Gabbana.

And, when I think of Paris Hilton, I AUTOMATICALLY think of this pic:


Paris Hilton

Is this the foil to Kourtney’s, “There are people that are dying”? PERCHANCE!

“So, there’s this photo online of me. I’m sure you’ve seen it,” Paris says in the video. “I NEVER wore that shirt.”

“This was completely photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth. This is what [the shirt] really said.”

She ended the video with these harrowing words: “Don’t believe everything you read.”


Jun Sato / WireImage for Motorola

I’m not gonna lie — I’m a lil’ shook that this shirt isn’t real. One, because this photo/meme has been a part of the zeitgeist for as long as I remember, and two, because I actually could see Paris wearing a shirt like this*:


Fox

*Not in a mean way, but in an iconic Paris way.

So, this has been your public service announcement.

