Palladium strikes record high on strained supplies

Palladium prices soared to all-time highs on Tuesday, fueled by worries over short supplies of the auto-catalyst metal as demand gradually improves, while gold prices rose to their highest level in more than two months.

Spot palladium gained 0.4% to $2,983.83 per ounce at 10:59 a.m. EDT (1459 GMT), after jumping to a record of $3,017.18.

“There are stricter pollution controls globally that we have not seen in the past, which means vehicles that were not previously required to use auto-catalysts will now have to, and hence more demand,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“We are in a situation where for the foreseeable future the market will be in physical deficit and prices will go higher,” he added.

Following years of deficit, concerns about supply shortages were exacerbated after top producer Nornickel announced disruptions at two mines due to flooding.

Spot gold, meanwhile, was 0.1% higher at $1,794.01 per ounce, having hit its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,798.65 as tumbling U.S. Treasury yields offered support.

“Gold prices are not breaking despite a stronger dollar that stemmed from investors turning cautious on stocks,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.