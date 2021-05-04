Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of ‘SNL’ Season 46

Instagram

Meanwhile, ‘The Predator’ actor Keegan-Michael Key and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy have been set to host the final episodes of the NBC show’s current season.

Olivia Rodrigo, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X have been set for two final episodes of “Saturday Night Live” season 46. On Monday, May 3, the long-running NBC show announced that “The Predator” actor and the “Driver License” songstress will appear as the host and the musical guest for an upcoming episode on May 15.

Meanwhile, “The Queen’s Gambit” breakout star will host the finale on May 22. Joining Anya, the Grammy-winning rapper will serve musical performance in the forthcoming episode. “Final eps of Season 46!” the account for “SNL” wrote alongside the show’s signature post-it note pictures revealing the lineup and the schedule.

<br />

Olivia expressed her excitement in the comment section of the post. “ive literally never been so excited in my whole life,” the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star wrote.

Prior to this, Olivia was featured in a viral sketch of the show. In the February episode, “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Page, who hosted the show, played a guy who hung out with some of his friends at a bar where Olivia’s hit single “Drivers License” was played on the jukebox. “I gotta hear that freaking bridge again, man,” one of them said before they sang along to the song.

Olivia, who turned 18 that day, took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. “DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING,” so she wrote on Twitter following the episode.

She further addressed the skit in a March interview. “I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on ‘SNL’ is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal,” she said.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a ‘Driver’s License’ sketch where they played the entirety of ‘Driver’s License’,” she went on saying. “And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day.”