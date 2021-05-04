Oil firms as U.S., Europe growth prospects counter India concerns

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers, helping to offset concerns over fuel demand in India as COVID-19 cases soar.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $67.62 a barrel at 0329 GMT, after climbing 1.2% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also ticked 5 cents, or 0.1% higher, to $64.54 a barrel, after gaining 1.4% on Monday.

“Optimism on improving demand appears to be the main driver for the rise in oil prices at the moment after New York Fed’s Williams signaled the U.S. economy is poised to grow at its fastest rate in decades,” Ash Glover, head of CMC Markets Alpha, said.

Prices are being supported by the prospect of a pick-up in fuel demand in the United States and Europe, as New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut were set to ease pandemic curbs and the European Union planned to open up to more foreign visitors who have been vaccinated, analysts said.

“This should boost holiday travel to coastal regions, as well as increase mobility in major cities,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

For further signs of rising U.S. oil demand, traders will be watching out for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.