Oil climbs nearly 2% as travel seen rising

NEW YORK — Oil prices rose on Tuesday after more U.S. states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travelers, though soaring COVID-19 cases in India capped gains.

Brent crude futures settled at $68.88 a barrel, up$1.32, or 1.95 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $1.20, or 1.86%, to settle at $65.69 after a 1.4% jump on Monday.

“Markets were optimistic coming into the day, boosted by flight movement between U.S. and Europe,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Demand for diesel fuel, including jet, has suffered during the pandemic, weighing down global oil markets.

Prices are being supported by the prospect of a pick-up in fuel demand as New York state, New Jersey and Connecticut look to ease pandemic curbs and the EU plans to open up to foreign visitors who have been vaccinated, analysts said.

“Yesterday’s stock market strength is being followed through this morning in the oil market … the market focuses on the successful rollout of vaccine programs in the U.S. and in other developed countries and not on the devastation in India and Brazil.”

For further signs of rising U.S. oil demand, traders will be watching for reports on crude and product stockpiles from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.