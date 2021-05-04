NXP Returns to Green Bond Market to Fund Smarter Semiconductors

Article content

(Bloomberg) — NXP Semiconductors NV is selling bonds to help finance the development of smarter chips that lower energy consumption in products like power adapters and electric vehicles.

The chipmaker, through its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA Inc., is issuing green bonds in two parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longer portion of the deal, a 20-year security, may yield 1.5 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. If it’s priced off the 20-year Treasury bond, that would equal a yield of roughly 3.6%.

A portion of the net proceeds will fund research and development for the innovation of green chips, battery control and energy management for electric and hybrid cars, smart-building technologies, as well as energy-efficiency measures at NXP’s own facilities, the company said in a statement Tuesday. NXP raised $1 billion in green debt in April 2020.

Semiconductors are critical components to many aspects of modern life, and used in everything from washing machines, cars and computing. While chips have become incredibly powerful and efficient, using less and less energy, producing them is increasingly elaborate work. Chipmakers broadly acknowledge there’s a giant carbon footprint issue in their fabrication.