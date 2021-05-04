Nestle Introduces Plant-Based Milk Brand to Rival Oatly, Alpro

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Nestle SA is introducing a plant-based milk brand to compete with Danone’s Alpro and Oatly AB in the growing market for dairy substitutes.

The pea-based milk alternative, called Wunda, will be available in France, the Netherlands and Portugal in the coming weeks, the Swiss maker of Nespresso coffee and Purina pet food said in a statement Wednesday. A rollout in other European countries will follow, and Wunda will also look at options for expanding into other dairy-free products like yogurt.

Nestle, the world’s largest food company, was slower than rivals in tapping into the vegan craze. Danone placed a $10 billion bet on plant-based foods with its 2017 acquisition of WhiteWave, giving it the Silk and Alpro brands in the U.S. and Europe, respectively. Companies like Beyond Meat Inc. also got a jump on Nestle in marketing meat substitutes to mainstream consumers. Even so, Nestle’s wide distribution network gives it the advantage of being able to roll out new products easily across retail outlets.

Nestle is moving into cow milk substitutes as Sweden’s Oatly prepares for an initial public offering in the U.S. Wunda also poses a threat in Europe to Danone, which sells dairy alternatives under the dominant Alpro brand. Danone has been expanding into vegan cheese and mayonnaise with a goal to more than double its plant-based revenue to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) by 2025.