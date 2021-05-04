Nasdaq plunges more than 2% as investors dump growth stocks

Article content

The Nasdaq fell more than 2% on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks pushed Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market.

Highly valued technology companies including Microsoft Corp , Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc fell between 2.3% and 4.2%.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with technology , communication services and consumer discretionary falling more than 2% each.

The defensive consumer staples, utilities and real estate sectors fell the least.

“When you’re at all-time highs and the market pulls back, the ones that tend to lead to the downside are often the high-beta stocks such as technology,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“When we have pauses or pullbacks people tend to move out of growth stocks into more defensive names.”

Fiscal stimulus, rapid vaccinations and the Federal Reserve’s accommodative stance have spurred a strong rebound in the U.S. economy and pushed Wall Street to record highs this year. The so-called “pandemic winners,” however, have recently started to fall out of favor.