Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

Article content

The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report.

Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also dropped by 1.6%.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.21 billion shares, the highest in over a month.

“When we have pauses or pullbacks, people tend to move out of growth stocks into more defensive names,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Materials and financials extended their Monday gains, up by 1% and 0.7%, respectively, as investors continued to rotate money into cyclical sectors.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 261.62 points, or 1.88%, to 13,633.50, while the S&P 500 lost 28 points, or 0.67%, to 4,164.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared its earlier losses and closed slightly higher, rising 19.8 points, or 0.06%, to 34,133.03.

Comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the potential need for interest rate hikes further exacerbated the tech sell-off, as investors worry higher rates would weigh on valuations of growth companies.