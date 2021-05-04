NamSys Reports on the Annual Meeting of Shareholders Held Virtually on April 29, 2021

As mentioned previously, these changes to traditional practices take time for the parties to understand and internalize. Shareholders may not understand that a large part of our business revenue is based upon the number of Smart Safes connected to our system, rather than being based upon the dollar volumes which are being processed through the system. As surprising as it may seem, even though cash coming through retailers has declined markedly, the use of Smart Safes has increased as functional positions in a given retailer are being eliminated with more reliance upon the Smart Safe solution.

Mr. Siemens noted that the “Smart Safe” solution is only one of many initiatives that NamSys is taking to streamline the processing of currency. The present “Cirreon” initiatives include:

TORONTO — NamSys Inc. (CTZ – TSX-V) K. Barry Sparks, the Chief Executive of the Company stated: “The Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held virtually on April 29, 2021. Following the formal part of the Annual Meeting, our President, Jason Siemens presented NamSys’ vision for the future, including a conference call for investors.

The presentation and follow-up discussions with shareholders at the April 29th, 2021 Annual Meeting conference call is recorded on the Company’s website at www.namsys.com (Investor Relations Section). Interested parties are welcome to learn more about the Company from this presentation.

At the Board of Directors meeting following the Annual Meeting, all of the candidates put forward to act as Directors received between 93% and 100% of the votes cast. Further, at the Board meeting Mr. Sparks advised his colleagues that due to age he wishes to step back somewhat in his responsibilities, in order that the Company can eventually restructure itself to operate without his guidance and advice. As a consequence, Mr. Sparks has assumed the title of Executive Chairman, while Jason Siemens becomes President and Chief Executive Officer and Christie Gray, who has been our long-standing Controller will assume the additional title of Chief Operating Officer.

It remains our belief that we will continue to grow and achieve greater revenue and profitability in 2021 and beyond.”

NamSys Inc. products are designed to bring efficiency to the processing of currency and other value instruments in financial institutions, large retailers, public transportation operations and the gaming industry. NamSys’ proprietary software products for this market are “open-architectured” and have been developed to interface with clients’ legacy systems.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained in this release. This Media Release may contain forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including the success of the Corporation’s sales strategies.

