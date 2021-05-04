Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.310 109.33 +0.02

Sing dlr 1.334 1.336 +0.14

Taiwan dlr 27.932 27.952 +0.07

Baht 31.170 31.14 -0.10

Peso 47.960 48 +0.08

Rupiah 14430.000 14425 -0.03

Rupee 73.850 73.85 0.00

Ringgit 4.115 4.12 +0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.310 103.24 -5.55

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99

Taiwan dlr 27.932 28.483 +1.97

Korean won 1122.600 1086.20 -3.24

Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88

Peso 47.960 48.01 +0.10

Rupiah 14430.000 14040 -2.70

Rupee 73.850 73.07 -1.06

Ringgit 4.115 4.0200 -2.31

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)