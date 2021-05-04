Most Asian currencies edge higher, baht eases

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.310 109.33 +0.02

Sing dlr 1.334 1.336 +0.14

Taiwan dlr 27.932 27.952 +0.07

Baht 31.170 31.14 -0.10

Peso 47.960 48 +0.08

Rupiah 14430.000 14425 -0.03

Rupee 73.850 73.85 0.00

Ringgit 4.115 4.12 +0.12

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.310 103.24 -5.55

Sing dlr 1.334 1.3209 -0.99

Taiwan dlr 27.932 28.483 +1.97

Korean won 1122.600 1086.20 -3.24

Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88

Peso 47.960 48.01 +0.10

Rupiah 14430.000 14040 -2.70

Rupee 73.850 73.07 -1.06

Ringgit 4.115 4.0200 -2.31

Yuan 6.475 6.5283 +0.83

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

