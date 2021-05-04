Mexico City rail overpass collapses, killing 13 and injuring 70 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
4/4

© Reuters. Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City

2/4

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Thirteen people were killed and 70 hurt when an overpass carrying Mexico City metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night, authorities said.

A video on local channel Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

The accident left a preliminary toll of 13 dead and 70 injured, according to the city’s Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum traveled to the scene of the accident and said on Twitter that “firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly.”

Other videos on television stations and social media showed emergency medical crews and firefighters combing through the wreckage looking for survivors.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR