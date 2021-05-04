Meghan Markle Set To Release Children’s Book The Bench

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family.”
Markle will be releasing her new book, titled The Bench, on June 8, which was inspired by a poem she wrote to her husband, Prince Harry, on his first Father’s Day as a dad to son Archie.
“That poem became this story,” the royal said in a press release, and she also gave her illustrator Christian Robinson credit for carving out her vision of Harry’s “special bond” with Archie perfectly.
“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life,” she said.
“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine,” she added.
Markle, who is currently pregnant with baby No. 2, is getting her book published by Random House Children’s Books in the U.S, Tundra Books, and Puffin.
I can’t wait for The Bench to hit stores.
