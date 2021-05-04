Marvel Unveils ‘Eternals’ First Footage, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Titles

The promo that also celebrates the past MCU movies offers a look at Angelina Jolie’s Thena, Richard Madden’s Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo and Gemma Chan’s Sersi among other Eternals.

AceShowbiz –

Marvel Studios is gearing up to kick off its Phase Four and is marking it by releasing a new promo video. Celebrating the recent MCU movies such as “Ant-Man and the Wasp“, “Black Panther“, “Doctor Strange” and “Avengers: Endgame“, the promo also teases what’s to come from the studio in its next phase.

One of the highly-anticipated new movie from the studio is “Eternals“. Offering the first footage from the upcoming film, the promo video features Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok) as Gilgamesh in their civilian outfits.

There’s also a glimpse of the characters in their Eternals costumes as they gather on the beach. Jolie’s Thena is briefly seen wielding her celestial blade in an action scene, while Hayek’s Ajak is heard saying, “When you love something, you fight for it.”

The promo video additionally reveals the titles for “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” sequels, which are “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (July 8, 2022) and “The Marvels” (November 11, 2022). The latter movie’s title seems to hint at the appearance of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, who will join Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers in the upcoming movie.

Also among Marvel Studios’ future movie slate are “Black Widow” (July 9), “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings” (September 3), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (December 17), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (March 25, 2022), “Thor: Love and Thunder” (May 6, 2022), “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (February 17, 2023) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 5, 2023). Towards the end of the video, a logo for the “Fantastic Four” movie appears, hinting that the new reboot is in the works and may come sometime in 2023.