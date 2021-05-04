Marathon Petroleum Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Marathon Petroleum Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Marathon Petroleum announced earnings per share of $-0.2 on revenue of $22.88B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.7017 on revenue of $19.26B.

Marathon Petroleum shares are down 5% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.62% from its 52 week high of $59.93 set on March 11. They are under-performing the which is up 10.39% from the start of the year.

Marathon Petroleum follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Marathon Petroleum’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $59.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5989 on revenue of $56.38B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with first quarter EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $32.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8875 on revenue of $32.54B.

