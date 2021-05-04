Malaysia’s April palm oil stocks seen lower as exports jump

Article content

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil

stockpile in April likely inched lower despite production rising

to a six-month high, hampered by robust exports and plummeting

imports, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

Inventories were seen declining 0.27% from the month before

to 1.44 million tonnes, according to the median estimate of

seven planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Output in the world’s second-largest producer likely jumped

8.9% from March to 1.55 million tonnes, marking a second

straight month of gain and hitting its highest since October.

“The Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) April data should be

interesting as supply rebounds with East Malaysia now moving

into a stronger production trend,” said Marcello Cultrera,

institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in

Kuala Lumpur.

Exports likely rose 10% to 1.3 million tonnes, while imports

were seen down 21.4% to 108,000 tonnes.

“Demand in May is likely to be impacted by lower consumption

of edible oils in India, as well as by negative palm oil

processing margins,” Culture said.

Coronavirus infections in India, the world’s biggest palm

oil importer, surged past 20 million on Tuesday, raising demand