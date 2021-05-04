Malaysia’s April palm oil stocks seen lower as exports jump

Article content
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s palm oil
stockpile in April likely inched lower despite production rising
to a six-month high, hampered by robust exports and plummeting
imports, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.
Inventories were seen declining 0.27% from the month before
to 1.44 million tonnes, according to the median estimate of
seven planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.
Output in the world’s second-largest producer likely jumped
8.9% from March to 1.55 million tonnes, marking a second
straight month of gain and hitting its highest since October.
“The Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s (MPOB) April data should be
interesting as supply rebounds with East Malaysia now moving
into a stronger production trend,” said Marcello Cultrera,
institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in
Kuala Lumpur.
Exports likely rose 10% to 1.3 million tonnes, while imports
were seen down 21.4% to 108,000 tonnes.
“Demand in May is likely to be impacted by lower consumption
of edible oils in India, as well as by negative palm oil
processing margins,” Cultrera said.
Coronavirus infections in India, the world’s biggest palm
oil importer, surged past 20 million on Tuesday, raising demand
concerns.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data
on May 10.
Breakdown of February estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,490,000-1,565,689 1,550,000
Exports 1,280,000-1,370,000 1,300,000
Imports 80,000-130,000 108,000
Closing stocks 1,402,000-1,595,970 1,442,000
* Official stocks of 1,445,970 tonnes in March plus the above
estimated output and imports yield a total April supply of
3,103,970 tonnes. Based on the median of exports and closing
stocks estimate, Malaysia’s domestic consumption in April is
estimated to be 361,970 tonnes.
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)